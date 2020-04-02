When hunger is the tragedy...

The the-80s-were-good-for-cinema post Talking about films - or any art form - can be a draining exercise. I am often overcome with a sense of futility mid-way through such conver...

Mumbai, post. The other day, I went shopping for veggies at the nearest supermarket, and found it almost empty. The girls employed there were kidding arou...

Streets, stories, strategies I had my doubts about blogging this - writing about street harassment . After all, it's as common-place as paan stains, as ubiquitous a...

A practical guide to impressing good Indian girls First things first : This isn’t really about bad boys (we don’t know any; God-promise); this is about good Indian girls. And you should read...

The naked and the humiliated This week, a childhood memory comes to mind. As high school students, we were sometimes asked to help 'mind' small students. Thes...

Shit - 3 Most of us, let's face it, do not think about things that do not concern us. We say, or at least, think - "What's it to me?&quo...