On English, elitism and writing in India

Here's a passage from a short essay I wrote about Indian writing in English, and the insinuation that it was an elitist club. You'll need a subscription to read the full article in Outlook:
Occasionally, I also heard charges of elitism levelled at this
club and, in the beginning, these made me nervous. I knew Hindi well enough but
English was the language I could touch with no gloves on. I was aware that it
was accessible to a smaller fraction of the population but if we were going to
do fractions, what language didn’t have its elites, its tell-tale dialects that
gave away the country cousin, the migrant, the unlettered worker? Even so, a
tail of suspicion attached itself to cultural production in English. The
baggage associated with its colonial antecedents has shifted so that, instead
of examining inheritors of actual power – politicians, priests and
businesspeople – a certain outsider-hood was invented for those who had a
special relationship with English.
These suspicions confused me. Growing up, much of my reading
was English ‘classics’, which is to say, mainly British novels and plays, some American
short stories and translated works from Russian, German or French. Later,
travelling and working as a journalist, I saw that the concerns of people
remain the same, no matter what language they spoke: how to survive, how to
secure your present so the future appears a little less uncertain, how to gain
freedom, how to protect a reputation, how to find and keep love, how to
transgress without being destroyed by the hegemony of the day. Such were the
struggles and conflicts described in the stories I read, whether they were set
in nineteenth century pastoral England or twenty-first century India. Was it
possible to measure the democratic quotient of a book based on how many people
could potentially read it? And what happens to nations where the majority is
unlettered? Are all literatures elitist if most people cannot afford to read
for pleasure?
Full article here: https://magazine.outlookindia.com/story/books-way-through-an-old-sieve/304029
