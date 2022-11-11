On Reading Sara Suleri's Meatless Days

What a thing it is to discover a great book decades after it has been written! I wonder why nobody told me to read Sara Suleri's Meatless Days before? There were so many South Asian, especially diasporic, novels discussed over the last twenty years but not once did I hear anyone say: if you just want to look at good writing - experimental writing that defies assumptions of genre - read Meatless Days. I am both moved and startled by this book. Some of the sentences are of such a sensory quality that I find myself wanting to lick them off the page (I don't actually do that. I don't! I don't!). The language is a felt one, communicating itself with such a sharp metaphorical edge at times, it communicates itself like a new sort of flavour on the tongue, and at other times, it engages my literary senses with a sweet viscosity. On the other hand, I am glad that I did not read this book before I wrote my own Bread, Cement, Cactus, for it may have influenced the style in which I attempted a memoir of belonging and home, and this would not necessarily have been a good thing. Suleri's book is also, in its own way, a sort of reaching for home, and I needed to write a very different kind of memoir. I need to 'grasp' home as a concept rather than reach for it within my own heart.
Suleri wrote a memoir that does something other than giving us a story about a well-known person, with an opening of social doors and letting secrets spill, or even an account of living in a particular place at a particular time, or taking us on a journey with one character and their trials. Instead, it tells us what an emotional life is constructed of, using emotional tools that must be fashioned with one's own hands and memories so that in the end we are left with the author's heart rather than an account of her days. It is a memoir of love, not an account of relationships but their cloudy distillate in memory.
It is also true that I get tripped up sometimes by the language of the academic that sits within the writer. She uses 'discourse' instead of conversation or talk but she uses the precisely, even uses it instead of personality or for a person, which gives the word new meaning. A person can turn into a discourse, within himself or for the people in his life, or on account of a particular way of living and writing, seeing and refusing to see. She uses the word carelessly and yet, also conscious of its possibilities. It is a pity she didn't write much more fiction for I would have liked to see what she did with it, but perhaps it is just as well that she lived and wrote what she chose, and I think I would like to look out for her other book, also a personal narrative, I'm guessing.
In the meantime, I leave you with these brief bits, where she talks about 'sentences' and her relationship with them from her earliest days, and the way she recalls her late mother and elder sister.
