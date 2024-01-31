Three new poems in Usawa Literary Review's tenth edition (Jan 2024) . One of these, below.
There was a country we could have
been
There was a country we could have
been
together – utterly shapeless
and well past reform
A laughing country with as many
sides
as a well-cut diamond – tumbling
valleys
of rusty lakes, rivers above,
seas to the right and left
The world would look and lust
for this land glistening emerald
and sapphire
sitting in the sun rocking
on its heels with night's cool
laughter –
How they'd hate us and how they'd
long
for our warmth, our knowing, our
winking
and getting by
If the mist came down real thick
some morning with the blinding
rain
with the mountains plush and
forest thick
and the bears standing guard
while everyone was busy fighting –
could we be our country yet?
*
Link to three of my poems in Usawa: https://www.usawa.in/issue-10/poetry-10/there-was-a-country-we-could-have-been-and-other-poems-by-annie-zaidi/
