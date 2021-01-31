A short story about disrupted conversations online

Here's a short story I wrote about a year ago. It was inspired by Twitter fights. It was published in the Griffith Review's special edition 'The New Disruptors'.
Shalin
Shah is no Muslim name. It comes from Sah. Mis-pronounced as Sha. Stop false propaganda @I.namdaar @Prof_Saab
Namdaar Joker
Shah was a title. Used in Iran. @Prof_Saab Correct me if I’m wrong, but Gurkha regiment was earlier called Nasiri Gurkha regiment. Why?
Gunjan
In Kathmandu, Kashmiri Muslims were early settlers. 1400s. Some Kashmiris use Shah surname @I.namdaar @Prof_Saab @Shalin
Prof Saab
True. Gorkha regiment was initially called Nasiri. It means friendly in the local language @I.namdaar @Shalin
Namdaar Joker
And what’s your source for info? A five-second dip into the holy waters of Google? @Prof_Saab @Shalin
Read the whole story here: https://test.griffithreview.com/articles/cows-come-home-zaidi/
