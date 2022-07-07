A few weeks ago, I was invited on contribute to the Hope Project by the University of York. This is a series of talks with writers and scholars and those looking for a way forward despite all the bad news. In the midst of intense climate change, illness, a pandemic, cultural and physical destruction in various parts of the world, how do we hold onto hope?
I responded with a long prose-poem, taking off from the famous Emily Dickinson poem where hope is compared to a bird, then drawing images and ideas from two major books: Jonathan Lear's 2006 book's Radical Hope: Ethics in the face of cultural devastation and Rebecca Solnit's Hope in the Dark: Untold histories, Wild Possibilities (2016). I have also sought refuge from despair in the works of several Urdu poets, including the work of my own grandfather, Ali Jawad Zaidi.
Part of the text is below and the full version linked to on the York site. I also share a link to the talk with Claire Chambers where I discuss the work and its images and my attempt to engage with hope.
i
If it is a thing with feathers calling through chill lands, perhaps it has a curved beak and talons
It cannot be a snowflake. A bird of prey, surely. Sharp-eyed hawk looking far into the distance, swooping when the moment is right, swallowing little mice
A scavenging thing perhaps, living off that which cannot weather the sore storm. On land, it seeks small mammals. On strange seas, fish. A feathered thing that can poach from bears and mountain lions. Strong, STRONG. Fierce in the knowledge that every desert has snakes and lizards, every lake has toads. Every posh enclave has a garden where lunching ladies eat ham and cucumber sandwiches. The magpie ability to grab, to sneak into alien nests to conserve her future. A crow is also a bird after all.
Full text of Seven Notes on Hope: https://www.york.ac.uk/politics/research/current-projects/citizenship-futures/talkingabouthopeproject/sevennotesonhopebyanniezaidi/
Link to video conversation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZI4REaTPCw
No comments:
Post a Comment