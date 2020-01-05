Prelude to a Riot: excerpts, interviews and reviews

An excerpt published in Scroll:
Annie Zaidi’s new novel takes us to a south Indian town where trouble is being brewed
An interview with the Huffington Post about the new novel: Prelude to a Riot
A review in Open magazine:
Zaidi’s emotionally intelligent novel is remarkable in the complexity it manages to convey
A review in Hindustan Times:
Prelude to a Riot has the depth of reportage and a deep understanding of the human condition
A review in The Hindu Businessline:
Her skill lies in etching the attributes of each character with finesse, without ever forcing the reader to be judgemental.
A review in Scroll:
What distinguishes this immediately affecting, often harrowing, and sometimes hopeful novel from contemporary reportage or even narrative journalism on the state of our society is the sensitive understanding it brings...
Interview in the Indian Express about the roots of violence and the personal being political:
https://indianexpress.com/article/express-sunday-eye/a-lot-of-violence-comes-from-the-fear-of-losing-control-6055098/
Interview in the New Indian Express about violence and its impact:
http://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/bengaluru/2019/oct/16/the-truth-sayer-2048093.html
A first review in The Mint Lounge:
https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/the-beginning-of-an-end-foretold-1568374224159.html
Another review on Jaya's blog:
http://www.jayabhattacharjirose.com/prelude-to-a-riot-by-annie-zaidi/
