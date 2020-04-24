Here's a new short story, recently published in The Charles River Journal.
The story is called 'Jhimmi'. It was written after I began reading reports about young lovers in India, barely out of college, and the outcome of their loves. I was struck by the strength of their love, their courage, their big hearts. Above all, that: their sheer heart. Their circumstances or fates are secondary after all.
Read the story here: Jhimmi - a short story by Annie Zaidi
