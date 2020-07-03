New notes on Facebook

Yes, yes, Facebook. Carry on spying. I visited Lithub. Show me all the Lithub you've got now. The worst material there might be on Lithub, you've presented to me. Does it not strike you that I am already acquainted with Lithub, outside of you? That I visit other literary sites without any prodding from you, and therefore you bring me nothing I don't already have? What's the point of this? Think, Facebook. Think a little harder about what you want from me.
Update: I think Facebook and I are starting to level with each other. It has figured out that I do 'buy' stuff but not via FB, and that I am a mindless consumer of news and trivial items out of a box vaguely labelled 'culture'. With this, the least and the most valuable items in the bazaar, it has begun to show on my timeline. It *will* have my time if not my money.
It does persevere with the sarees because it sees that I wear those and anyone who wears them, wants them. But it doesn't yet know that I am put off by anything that advertises itself as being favoured by 'independent' women. Zero marks for branding that thinks women with independent minds like to be 'led' by the auto-suggestion of independence-via-nice-photos. Anyway, to save Facebook the trouble, I thought I'd put that little personal fact out there myself. Next time, try a brand that isn't trying so hard. Also, about those 'luxe' ads, I can't make out whether they're for the dishes or the food on the dishes. Not buying. Just saying.
