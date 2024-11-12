Making an attempt to translate one of my favourite Hindi poets, Kedarnath Singh's 'Mukti'.
When I found no other path to liberation
I have sat down to write
I want to write 'tree'
Although I know that to write is to become tree
I want to write 'water'
'Man' 'Man' - I want to write
A child's hand
A woman's face
With all my strength
I want to hurl words at man
Although I know nothing will become of man
On a bustling street, I want to hear the explosion
produced when word collides with man
Although I know nothing comes of writing
I want to write.
Original poem
मुक्ति का जब कोई रास्ता नहीं मिला
मैं लिखने बैठ गया हूँ
मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ 'पेड़'
यह जानते हुए कि लिखना पेड़ हो जाना है
मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ 'पानी'
'आदमी' 'आदमी' - मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ
एक बच्चे का हाथ
एक स्त्री का चेहरा
मैं पूरी ताकत के साथ
शब्दों को फेंकना चाहता हूँ आदमी की तरफ
यह जानते हुए कि आदमी का कुछ नहीं होगा
मैं भरी सड़क पर सुनना चाहता हूँ वह धमाका
जो शब्द और आदमी की टक्कर से पैदा होता है
यह जानते हुए कि लिखने से कुछ नहीं होगा
मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ।
