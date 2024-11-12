Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Kedarnath Singh's 'Mukti'

Making an attempt to translate one of my favourite Hindi poets, Kedarnath Singh's 'Mukti'.


When I found no other path to liberation

I have sat down to write


I want to write 'tree'

Although I know that to write is to become tree

I want to write 'water'


'Man' 'Man' - I want to write

A child's hand

A woman's face

With all my strength 

I want to hurl words at man

Although I know nothing will become of man

On a bustling street, I want to hear the explosion

produced when word collides with man


Although I know nothing comes of writing

I want to write.

-

Original poem


मुक्ति का जब कोई रास्ता नहीं मिला
मैं लिखने बैठ गया हूँ

मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ 'पेड़'
यह जानते हुए कि लिखना पेड़ हो जाना है
मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ 'पानी'

'आदमी' 'आदमी' - मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ
एक बच्चे का हाथ
एक स्त्री का चेहरा
मैं पूरी ताकत के साथ
शब्दों को फेंकना चाहता हूँ आदमी की तरफ
यह जानते हुए कि आदमी का कुछ नहीं होगा
मैं भरी सड़क पर सुनना चाहता हूँ वह धमाका
जो शब्द और आदमी की टक्कर से पैदा होता है

यह जानते हुए कि लिखने से कुछ नहीं होगा
मैं लिखना चाहता हूँ।

[Source: http://kavitakosh.org/kk/%E0%A4%AE%E0%A5%81%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%A4%E0%A4%BF_/_%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%A6%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%B0%E0%A4%A8%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A5_%E0%A4%B8%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%82%E0%A4%B9]

