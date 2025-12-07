Sunday, December 07, 2025

Today (Dec 6) is my grandfather's death anniversary. Sharing one of his Urdu ghazals here in Roman script.


Jab bhi rukhsat ka samaa yaad aa gaya

Door take gehra andhera chha gaya


Tez-tar hoti gayi shamm-e-yaqeen

Shola-e-namrood hi bujhta gaya


Usne nazrein pher to li.n bazm mein

Phir bhi maathe par paseena aa gaya


Khud-ba-khud chatki kali ya subah dum

Unke hothon par tabassum aa gaya


Kaun poochhe karobar-e-ishq mein 

Jisne sab kuch kho diya, kya pa gaya


Dars-e-haq dete hain shaikh-o-brahman

Jaise sab unki samajh mein aa gaya


Sunte hain Zaidi javaar-e-daar mein

Ik nishaan-e-raah bhi paaya gaya.


- Ali Jawad Zaidi (page 58, Naseem-e-dasht-e-aarzu)


Vocabulary:

Namrood: Nimrod, the Babylonian king who tried to burn the prophet Abraham
Dars-e-haq: Lessons or lectures on truth
Javaar-e-daar: In the vicinity of the gallows
