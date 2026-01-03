- Akankshya Abismruta in the Hindustan Times
Saturday, January 03, 2026
New year, and a new book review
'Annie Zaidi’s The Comeback is about one man’s journey from self-absorption to consideration for others staged as an ode to theatre as an artform. It asks important questions of popularity, selfishness, stoicism and leadership, about life on social media, and about working in cinema, TV and OTT — all of which represent contemporary India. Also thrown in is a bit of the magic of small towns and possible models for theatre to thrive there.'
Posted by Annie Zaidi at 4:31 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment