Thursday, July 23, 2026

Translated poems by Amitabh

I have translated a few more poems by the Hindi poet Amitabh. Some of them are from his first collection, Samastipur aur anya kavitayeinThree of them ('Living is What They’re Thinking About', 'The Metro-dwellers', and 'Story') have been published online in Antonym. Another two ('Sajda Khatun, A Witch? Oh, No' and 'The Life of a Grave') will appear in the print version of the journal. Link to the website here: 

https://www.theantonymmag.com/three-poems-by-amitabh-bachchan/

Posted by Annie Zaidi at 4:26 AM
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